These were South Africa’s best- and worst-selling bakkies in Q4 2021

Johannesburg - Despite the many supply chain disruptions and other pandemic-related challenges, the South African vehicle market put on a strong performance in 2021, with overall sales growing by 22.1% year-on-year to total 464 122. However, light commercial vehicle sales lagged a little at 20% growth, versus 23.3% for passenger cars, but that trend could be reversed in 2022 thanks to new model activity.

According to our calculations, using Naamsa data from the fourth quarter of 2021, the Toyota Hilux was by far South Africa’s most popular bakkie in that time period. Toyota sold 7454 Hiluxes in October, November and December, equating to an average of 2485 units a month. Last year saw the Ford Ranger relinquish its usual runner-up spot to the Isuzu D-Max, with sales of 3457 versus 4461 in the final quarter, and that battle will heat up in a big way with the introduction of the new-generation Ranger and D-Max this year. The GWM P-Series took fourth spot, with 1880 Q4 sales (or 627 per month), and Nissan’s new Navara followed closely with 1744 sales (581 per month). The Nissan NP200, Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up, GWM Steed, Toyota Land Cruiser PU and Hyundai H100 rounded out the top 10 list, which the Volkswagen Amarok narrowly missed.

Among the worst-selling bakkies in the fourth quarter, the new Peugeot Landtrek put in the most impressive performance, racking up 109 sales in just two months, and putting it ahead of the Mitsubishi Triton (96). The Mazda BT-50 was South Africa’s worst-selling bakkie in Q4, with just 37 sales, equating to a monthly average of just 12. While 2022 should bring better bakkie fortunes for both Ford and Isuzu, Naamsa expects the vehicle industry as a whole to continue on its current path of moderate growth. “The domestic automotive industry is under no illusion that the pandemic will continue to have a significant impact on the economy and automotive industry in 2022 but, at the same time, is geared for any opportunities that may arise as businesses adapt to the changed environment,” the industry automotive association said.