Johannesburg - If you’re looking for a used bargain, best you hit the back button as you’re not going to find one on this page. However, if you’re buying new and depreciation is a factor, then the following statistics released by True Price could come in handy.
True Price collects data from hundreds of auctions each year to gain insight into the resale value of various cars, and while the data collected thus does not pertain to trade-in or dealer transaction prices, it does give a very good indication of the prices people are willing to pay for various vehicles.
For its latest study, the company set out to determine which 2018 model year vehicles achieved the best resale values during 2019, measured against their original list prices.
The top 10 resale value performers came from a number of segments, but it’s interesting to note that five of them were compact hatchbacks and none were premium market cars.
The overall winner, however, was Volkswagen’s Tiguan SUV, which retained 87.07 percent of its value, according to the research.