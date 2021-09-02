These were the best-selling Toyota vehicles in August

JOHANNESBURG - It’s no secret that Toyota dominates the South African new vehicle market, often enjoying a considerable lead over its nearest rival Volkswagen. In August Toyota sold a total of 10 543 vehicles, equating to a market share of 25.4%.

But which Toyota models were the most popular? The Toyota Hilux, of course commands the lion’s share of the manufacturer’s sales, and last month saw it shift 3335 Hilux bakkies. Double cabs were the most popular body style, accounting for 1732 units, followed by single cabs (1058) and extra cabs (545). The Toyota Hiace, which is the backbone of the country’s taxi industry, took second place with 1298 sales.

It was followed closely by the Suzuki-based Toyota Starlet hatchback, which recorded 1203 sales. The Toyota Starlet is selling up a storm. The Toyota Urban Cruiser (also a Toyozuki) beat its larger Fortuner sibling to fourth place, with 876 sales, versus 856, while the Toyota Corolla Quest had a stronger than usual month to emerge in sixth with 806 sales. This was likely due to the surge in demand from the rental industry. As reported earlier, the South African new vehicle market saw some encouraging growth in August, with year-on-year sales having grown by 24.6 percent to 41 425 units, according to Naamsa. Passenger vehicles led this resurgence, gaining 40.5% versus the same month last year, while the light commercial and bakkie market grew by just 3.6%.