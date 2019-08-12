The Aston Martin DB5 was the best movie car investment ever.

It practically goes without saying that landing a big movie role is a really good thing for the resale value of a particular car model. But just how much can a ‘movie star’ car appreciate over the years?

A new study conducted by Comparethemarket.com set out to find the most valuable classic cars from iconic pop cult films and the winner, unsurprisingly, wears an Aston Martin badge and appreciated by more than 10 000 percent!

The only catch is that you had to be alive in 1963, and had $5511 lying around (which was a lot of money in those days).

These were the most valuable cars in terms of their appreciation since new:

1. 1963 Aston Martin DB5

When it was new the DB5 sold for $5511, but with an average value from recent sales of $620 229.72 (R9.53 million), there’s no denying that Bond’s famous vehicle would have been a stunning investment for anyone lucky enough to have bought one early on.

This 11 154 percent increase has spanned across five appearances in Bond movies: Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), Goldeneye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and Casino Royale (2006).

2. 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500

After the popularity of the 1973 Mustang Mach 1 named ‘Eleanor’ in the 1973 cult classic Gone in 60 Seconds, they had to pull out an equally iconic car for the 2000 remake.

Enter the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500, affectionately dubbed ‘Eleanor II’. This car was originally worth $4195 but has recently been sold for around $178 200 (R2.73 million), meaning an increase of 4134%.

3. 1968 Ford Mustang GT390 Fastback

The car driven around San Francisco by Steve McQueen’s determined cop, Frank Bullitt, has seen a 1200% price growth since it’s 1968 launch.

Originally sold for $3500, the car can now often reach prices of around $80 745 (R1.24 million).

4. 1970 Dodge Charger

This 1970 model was made famous in the first The Fast and the Furious movie in 2001, as the car Dominic Toretto claimed could race a quarter-mile in 9 seconds.

With an original value of $3711 and a 1120% increase since then, this car has recently sold for around $82 629 (R1.27 million).

5. 1963 Model 117 Volkswagen Beetle

First featured in The Love Bug this little beetle has had quite the lucrative film career with 5 sequels over 31 years.

This may have contributed to the Type 1’s 931% price increase since 1963, going from $1595 to around $16 493 (R253 000).

Not good news for DeLorean

You might have expected the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 to do well in the appreciation stakes, but the Back To The Future star car was the worst performing of the 11 cars surveyed.

Back in 1981 it sold for $25 000, and nowadays the vehicles fetch around $32 000, which is still an appreciation in value, just nowhere near as good as the other cars on this list.

IOL Motoring



