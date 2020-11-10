These women are making a difference in the SA motor industry, against the odds

JOHANNESBURG - Life is about the change for eight talented and enthusiastic young women in Gauteng. They have recently completed (or are about to complete) their Motor Mechanical Trade Qualification at Kgabo Cars in Soshanguve, and they will soon enter the next stage of their career journey. Driving the process is Kgabo Cars’ long standing NAAASP (National African Association of Automobile Service Providers) informal small enterprise owner, trainer and entrepreneur, Isaac Boshomane. Boshomane, who is passionate about training and creating opportunities and uplifting young people in the townships, has already trained 71 artisans - 16 of these have been women. He believes women can play an invaluable role in this traditionally male-dominated sector, witnessed by the growing number of women- owned businesses. He also believes that initiatives that empower women, directly and indirectly reduce Gender Based Violence. His vision is to take the eight recently qualified artisans and support them on the next leg of their business journey by providing a supportive two-year incubation business training period. “Many of our young talented artisans fail when they qualify as they just cannot find a job or alternatively, don’t know enough about business or have the necessary funding to kick start their own venture. Providing an incubation-type model for artisans is the first step in addressing this challenge,” he says.

He says the unemployment rate in Soshanguve is high, especially for women. “I use my workshop to provide opportunities for the youth and women interested in becoming motor mechanics. Some of these women are the best mechanics I have ever seen.”

The next step

At a function last month, the group were given start up tools and equipment by the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), a Provincial Agency that provides Financial and Non-Financial support to Gauteng small enterprises. Boshomane says the next step is to register the new business as a co-operative and start trading under the mentorship and guidance of Boshomane and his team.

“We have approached the Tshwane Municipality for a suitable workshop space for the Cooperative. Until this can be found I have decided to create our own incubation hub.” Boshomane has managed to secure six containers and requires another four. His plan is to align the containers in a square/U shape for training and then roof the entire structure and use the centre as a workshop space. The ladies can then start their servicing and repair business.

Long-term goal

Ideally his dream is to be able to extend the services into a broader fitment centre for wheel alignment and balancing. “If we can engage further with some industry partners to get this equipment donated or funded, not only will it provide an almost immediate source of revenue for the Co-operative but it will complement the artisan training we are already doing at Kgabo Cars.”

Unfortunately a specialised and well-equipped fitment centre is more the exception than the rule in rural, township and informal communities.

But Boshomane believes that the generated profits can be reinvested into reskilling and upskilling and also to acquire tools and equipment to stay abreast of technological advances in vehicles.

Boshomane adds they also don’t have this kind of equipment at his own training centre, so to add a workplace component to the training will be excellent. “At present our trainees have to go to a facility at Rosslyn to get this which is not ideal.”

The final critical step is to generate revenue and he feels what better place than starting through the MEC for Gauteng Economic Development. “We know they support the growth of SMME and if we can only channel some of the repairs and maintenance through these kind of qualified co-operatives we may have a far more successful model which can be replicated nationally,” he says.

The RMI’s New Venture Creation Programme

This view is shared by Noni Tshabalala, Transformation Director of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation.

For the last couple of years the RMI have run a highly successful New Venture Creation programme for NAAASP members. To date this has seen about 60 informal businesses in the motor sector exposed to mentoring and training with the aim of becoming formal, accredited businesses in three years. Ultimately the aim of the project is to reach 150 businesses.

Not only has Boshomane himself been a learner on the programme but he is a member of the Organisations’ National Executive Training Committee and represents as principal member at the merSETA. He is regularly involved in training, empowering and coaching NAAASP members in the programme.

“We support the dream of these young ladies to operate a fully-fledged motor repair and maintenance workshop as qualified artisans and complete the formal New Venture Creation qualification for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises echoes the sentiments of all the learners on the RMI formal transformation training program, funded in collaboration by the merSETA,” she says

“We applaud Boshomane on his vision and his drive to uplift the sector. Creating jobs and closing the skills gap is essential for our economy. “The business owners that run through our programmes are passionate about what they do and want the opportunity and support to enter the formal sector. They need to meet and exceed industry standards on staffing, equipment and tooling in this competitive sector by aligning themselves with reputable providers and suppliers and finding a niche in the industry. We need a collaborative effort from the Government, industry for funding, tools and artisan sponsorship, the various industry bodies like SEDA and SEFA, and committed business owners like Boshomane, to fully realise the potential of the sector.”

