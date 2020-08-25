This is a truly horrendous way to treat a customer: caught on camera (NSFW)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - As difficult as clients can be at times, most businesses try to follow the old adage “the customer is always right”. However, this couldn’t be any further from the approach taken by a dealership employee in Texas recently, who not only made derogatory statements about the customer, but also allegedly made him wait an hour longer than he needed to, as punishment. The customer in question said that he had taken his car in to his local Honda dealership for a simple oil change, but after inspecting the car they recommended that he also replace the battery as well as the transmission and brake fluid. He claims he told them to just stick to the oil change for now, as he would come back in a couple of weeks to get the rest done. However, the customer alleges that the dealer ended up doing all those things anyway, and then tried to charge him $480 (R8112) for it all. “I told them that I specifically said to only do the oil and after arguing for a while they ended up deciding to take the new battery back and put my old one back in,” Gabriel Rendon explained on Facebook.

“So they took my car to the back and I ended up waiting for almost an hour for them to put my old battery back and wondered why it took an hour to put my battery back.

“Well, this is why. I decided to review my dash cam footage and this is what I captured.

Disclaimer: the video below contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

As the video portrays, the workshop employee not only insulted the client in a huge way but also instructed that he be made to wait an hour, seemingly as punishment. It’s true that there’s always two sides to a story, but there’s surely no way of justifying this kind of treatment.

According to a comment on the post, it appears as if the dealership has apologised to the customer, admitting that it was a misunderstanding that escalated but adding that there is no excuse for the way the employee acted.

