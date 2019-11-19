DUBAI - What does a woman want… when it comes to wheels? The answer is the latest-generation Mazda3, according an international jury of female motoring journalists. The Mazda3, which was launched in South Africa in July, was named ‘Supreme Winner’ of the 2019 Women's World Car of the Year awards.

The jury, which represent over 30 countries, were asked to vote according to criteria that women use when buying a car. This year South Africa's flag was once again flown by motoring and transport writer Charleen Clarke.

According to the competition’s voting management leader Renuka Kirpalani, this year’s voting system was the most most egalitarian it has been in the nine-year history of the awards.

“We have had some vigorous discussions on the best structure to adopt, based on international market variations and car availability, and have all agreed on a very fair voting formula,” Kirpalani said.