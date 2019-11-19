The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.
The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.
The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.
The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.
The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.
The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.
The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.
The Mazda3 was the Supreme Winner in the 2019 contest.

DUBAI - What does a woman want… when it comes to wheels? The answer is the latest-generation Mazda3, according an international jury of female motoring journalists.

The Mazda3, which was launched in South Africa in July, was named ‘Supreme Winner’ of the 2019 Women's World Car of the Year awards.

The jury, which represent over 30 countries, were asked to vote according to criteria that women use when buying a car. This year South Africa's flag was once again flown by motoring and transport writer Charleen Clarke.

According to the competition’s voting management leader Renuka Kirpalani, this year’s voting system was the most most egalitarian it has been in the nine-year history of the awards.

“We have had some vigorous discussions on the best structure to adopt, based on international market variations and car availability, and have all agreed on a very fair voting formula,” Kirpalani said.

“Judges are asked to nominate their Top 10 from a list of eligible cars. These nominations are then collated and put into the various categories including one category for the Supreme Award.”

Following that, the votes are analysed by internationally recognised accounting firm Grant Thorton.

Other finalists for the Supreme Winner award (in alphabetical order) were the Audi e-Tron, BMW 3 Series, Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Kuga, Hyundai Sonata, Kia XCeed, Lexus UX, Porsche 911, Range Rover Evoque, Renault Clio, Tesla Model 3, Toyota Corolla, Volkswagen T-Cross and Volvo S60

As per previous years, the competition also gave prizes to the top cars in various key categories.

2019 CATEGORY WINNERS

Urban Car: Kia XCeed

Family Car: Mazda 3

Green Car: Kia Soul EV

Luxury Car: BMW 8 Series

Performance Car: Porsche 911

SUV/Crossover: Range Rover Evoque

IOL Motoring