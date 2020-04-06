This is why Nissan won't put 'tablets' in its cars

Yokohama, Japan - Nissan has hinted that it won’t be offering tablet-like vertical displays in its future cars, and it’s largely to do with the way that human eye moves.

“It's a trend that's been hard to miss lately: Many new cars have bulky, tablet-like screens smack in the middle of the dashboard,” Nissan commented.

“While these super-sized displays may grab attention at motor shows, carmakers working to create next-generation vehicles also have other things to consider as they attempt to balance design, technology and utility.”

The Japanese carmaker cited its Ariya Concept as an example of its current thinking on in-car functionality. To that end, the crossover concept is fitted with a curved, wave-inspired dual-screen display. Nissan said the design reflects its new "Timeless Japanese Futurism" design language, which adds the sense of a “horizon” throughout the car.

Nissan’s chief HMI design engineer Tomomichi Uekuri explained that the company opted for this design because the human eye naturally looks from side to side when driving.