This ‘Rainbow’ Bacalar is the most colourful Bentley ever
Crewe, England - Bentley recently held a competition in which its staff were tasked with creating their own personalised Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, and the winning entry is quite possibly the most colourful Bentley ever.
The contest was judged by Bentley’s design boss Stefan Sielaff, and the ‘exterior’ winner was Eleanor, whose rainbow-themed concept “reflected the current situation with a symbol of gratefulness and hope.”
The rainbow paint scheme combines seven striking Bentley hues: Dragon Red II, Orange Flame, Yellow Flame, Apple Green, Jetstream II, Sequin Blue and Azure Purple.
The two-seat Baclar marks return to bespoke coachbuilding for Bentley Mulliner, which is said to be the oldest coachbuilding company in the world.
Only 12 of these two-seat grand tourers will be built, all engineered and handcrafted to the client’s individual tastes. All are powered by an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6-litre W12 twin-turbo engine, which produces 485kW.
Produced in world’s first certified carbon neutral factory for luxury car production, the exclusive open-top vehicle is crafted with a range of “ethically-sourced” materials, including rice husk ash paint and 5000-year-old Riverwood.
“Although real-world production is limited to just 12 cars, anyone is able to imagine their dream specification from Bentley’s unrivalled spectrum of interior and exterior colours,” Bentley said.
“As Bentley starts its recovery and continues to support the community, its own version of the rainbow can be created from a paint range as diverse as it is extensive, from rich reds through vibrant mid-tones through to energetic blues and purples.”