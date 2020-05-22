This ‘Rainbow’ Bacalar is the most colourful Bentley ever

Crewe, England - Bentley recently held a competition in which its staff were tasked with creating their own personalised Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, and the winning entry is quite possibly the most colourful Bentley ever.

The contest was judged by Bentley’s design boss Stefan Sielaff, and the ‘exterior’ winner was Eleanor, whose rainbow-themed concept “reflected the current situation with a symbol of gratefulness and hope.”

The rainbow paint scheme combines seven striking Bentley hues: Dragon Red II, Orange Flame, Yellow Flame, Apple Green, Jetstream II, Sequin Blue and Azure Purple.

The two-seat Baclar marks return to bespoke coachbuilding for Bentley Mulliner, which is said to be the oldest coachbuilding company in the world.

Only 12 of these two-seat grand tourers will be built, all engineered and handcrafted to the client’s individual tastes. All are powered by an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6-litre W12 twin-turbo engine, which produces 485kW.