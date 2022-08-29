Three reasons why you should enter the Toyota Fortuner Challenge

Johannesburg - The 2022 Toyota Fortuner Challenge beckons and one lucky reader will get to team up with a celebrity hero in a test of skill and stamina that will see the winner driving away in a brand new SUV. 1. You can win a Toyota Fortuner

The winner will walk away with a brand new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4x2 that’s worth R623 000. Renowned as one of the toughest SUVs on the market, the ladder-framed Fortuner is powered by a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 110kW and 400Nm. The Fortuner was recently given an upgrade, which includes a large black mesh-patterned grille, accompanied by a silver-accented “skid-plate” underrun. Inside you’ll find a modern 8.0-inch infotainment system and the Toyota Connect telematics system, including an in-car Fi-Fi hotspot 15Gb of free data. 2. You’ll team up with a hero

Contestants will be teamed up with one of four celebrity heroes, with the teams drawn out of a hat on the morning of the event: Oupa Mohoje, a SA rugby union player for the Cheetahs, is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the field. He defines 'God, Family and Rugby' as the three most important things in his life. Grace Motswana, a well known local Fit-repreneur and HerbalLife Wellness Coach, is taking the online fitness world by storm. Known for her tenacity and unwavering determination, when Grace has a goal in mind, she’ll do anything to achieve it.

Giniel de Villiers is a well known racing and rally driver who was also the first South African to win the Dakar Rally. He’s known to take on any challenge with guts of steel and an insatiable taste for victory. Bianca Buitendag is a professional surfer who won a silver medal while representing South Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympics. With the ocean and outdoors known to be her happy places, Bianca is afraid of nothing and thrives in unexpected situations. 3. It’s a true test of skill and stamina

They say that life starts outside of your comfort zone and this is certainly true of the Fortuner Challenge. Not only will contestants get to put their 4x4 skills to the test, but the competition and its many challenges require physical and mental strength as well as the ability to navigate and think on your feet. Being good on a bicycle will also be an advantage as Specialized (Corr) Bicycles will again be one of the sponsors. So what are you waiting for? You can click here to enter or SMS the keyword "Challenger" followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1 - 10 (with 1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 33258. SMS’s charged at R1.50 and T's & C's apply.