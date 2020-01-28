File picture: Javier Galeano / Reuters.

Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said it had signed a three-year agreement in the motor industries bargaining council, which would see some workers getting annual wage increases of up to eight percent. It a statement released late on Monday, NUMSA said the sector employed about 306 000 workers in components companies, fuel stations as well as car dealerships.

Under the new deal, garage workers and those working for dealerships would get a salary hike of eight percent in the first year, effective from this month, and a seven percent rise for the second and third years respectively.

Workers in the component manufacturers sector are set to receive a higher pay increase of 7.5 percent in the first year and seven percent for the second and third years.

All other employees will get a six percent wage hike for the first year and 5.5 percent for the second and third year, with all increases based on the minimum rates of pay.