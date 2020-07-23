Thule launches accessories for the new Land Rover Defender

Johannesburg - It’s been less than a week since the new Land Rover Defender was officially revealed to South African motoring media but already, the automotive aftermarket has arrived with accessories to beef the vehicle up.

South Africa’s Thule importer, SA Sport & Cargo, is already able to meet the needs of buyers of Land Rover’s latest design, a vehicle which builds on the legacy of its long-serving predecessor. It was also created to go anywhere and do anything without breaking a sweat in even the toughest conditions.

Whether overlanding with your family in the African bush or ferrying technicians to remote destinations to build telephone towers, Defender owners will at some point, arguably, need to carry extra gear on the outside of the vehicle - whether it be a canoe or a ladder.

The starting point for Thule is a set of roof racks; sturdy bars that run the width of a vehicle and to which accessories are attached either directly or by using a bespoke Thule solution between the racks and the gear being carried.

Jamie Owen, marketing manager of SA Sport & Cargo says: “We have stock of the acclaimed Thule Wingbar and the required mounting hardware for the Defender in our warehouse, and stock of the same has also been distributed to our network of Thule Concept Stores nationwide.