“You have to understand that I treat my bakkie very well and talk to my bakkie every day. I ask the bakkie to drive nicely and tell the bakkie that I rely on it, to get me where I need to be,” said an earnest Du Toit.
He uses Roadrunner to travel between Oudtshoorn and George twice a day, every day, for his courier business. This daily commute is through the scenic, yet treacherous Outeniqua Pass with several sharp corners and 90-degree bends.
But it is not the more than 300km a day that Roadrunner travels that makes this bakkie a true workhorse: “I stop and start the bakkie between 80 to 100 times per day. This is as I drop off the parcels or pick up parcels at my various clients in the two towns.
“I have had to replace my front seat covers twice already, but I think Roadrunner may still outlive me one day,” chuckled Du Toit.