Tomorrow’s Micra? Nissan Concept 20-23 signals all-electric future in Europe

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said the company had no reverse gear for electric vehicles, despite the UK government rowing back on its petrol and diesel car ban. "More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle," said the Nissan boss.

"There is no turning back now," he added. Uchida's pledge came just days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak enraged green campaigners and the car industry by postponing a proposed ban on new petrol and diesel cars by five years from 2030 to 2035. But he insisted it would not affect UK targets to hit net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.

Nissan unveiled its new 20-23 Concept car in London this week to mark the 20th anniversary of its design studio in the Paddington area of the British capital. Nissan did not reveal much information about the design study, which it describes as a sporty, urban EV concept, but it is likely to lend inspiration to an all-electric successor to the Nissan Micra. The company is also planning to build a Qashqai-sized electric crossover at its Sunderland plant in the UK, which could succeed the Nissan Leaf.

Uchida promised that Nissan "will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe", saying "it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet". The Japanese carmaker announced in February that it was speeding up its move towards electrification. It aims for 98 percent of sales of electric vehicles (electric or hybrid) in Europe by 2027. "With many countries debating when to ban sales of internal combustion engines, Nissan is pressing ahead with plans to achieve 100 percent EV in Europe by 2030," Nissan said.

All new models on the European mainland will be all-electric from that date, it added. Globally, the carmaker expects to launch 19 all-electric vehicles between now and the end of the current decade. It also plans to introduce cobalt-free technology to reduce the cost of EV batteries by 65 percent from 2028.