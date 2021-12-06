TOP 20: Toyota Corolla Cross was SA’s best-selling passenger car in November

Johannesburg - For the time ever, South Africa’s best-selling passenger vehicle last month was an SUV. The locally-produced Toyota Corolla Cross surged to the top of SA’s passenger car market in its first sales month, with 1757 units sold, according to Naamsa figures. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo took second spot with 1608 sales, with its Toyota Starlet rival completing the podium with 1477 units.

These were the 20 top-selling passenger cars in November: 1. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1757 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1608 3. Toyota Starlet - 1477 4. Volkswagen Polo hatch - 1221 5. Suzuki S-Presso - 926 6. Toyota Agya - 911 7. Renault Kwid - 876 8. Suzuki Swift - 859 9. Volkswagen T-Cross - 838 10. Kia Picanto - 729 11. Renault Triber - 719 12. Toyota Fortuner - 701 13. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 699 14. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 669 15. Ford EcoSport - 630 16. Hyundai Atos - 551 17. Hyundai Creta - 525 18. Toyota Corolla Quest - 517 19. Haval Jolion - 468 20. Hyundai Grand i10 - 444 While the bakkie and LCV market declined by 0.8 percent versus the same month last year (watch this space for a list of the best and worst sellers on Tuesday), the passenger car market actually enjoyed year-on-year growth of 9.4%. This was partly due to a resurging rental car industry, which accounted for 15.6% of car sales last month, Naamsa reported, but the industry association warned that the new travel bans imposed after the discovery of the Omicron variant could put a damper on rental sales going forward.

Economic conditions are also expected to hinder the new car market in the coming months. “With the added inflationary pressures of the record-high fuel prices and prospects of further interest rate increases, businesses and consumers will undoubtedly remain under financial pressure,” Naamsa said. “The November ABSA Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reflected a more than 5-point decline for the index measuring expected business conditions highlighting that the economy remains fragile as the pace of economic recovery is expected to slow down substantially in 2022.”