TOP 40: These were South Africa’s best-selling cars, SUVs and bakkies in January 2022

Johannesburg - The South African new vehicle market got off to an encouraging start in January, with overall sales amounting to 41 382 vehicles, an increase of 19.5% over the same month in 2020. Cars and SUVs made a stronger showing, with passenger vehicle sales growing by 26.6 percent year-on-year, while the bakkies and other LCVs saw a gain of just 3.8%.

Toyota led the way in terms of overall sales (click here to see the top-performing manufacturers), and as usual the Toyota Hilux topped the charts as South Africa’s best selling vehicle overall. On the passenger car front, the Toyota Starlet rose to the top last month with 1472 sales, narrowly beating the Polo (which is undergoing a model change) and its cheaper Polo Vivo sibling. The Suzuki Swift was not too far behind, breaking through the 1000 unit barrier for the first time, while the Toyota Agya enjoyed a better than usual month with 888 sales.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was the nation’s top selling SUV in January, proving that there is indeed a big appetite for affordable SUVs. With a total tally if 1454 units, it beat the locally-built Toyota Corolla Cross (1373), while the Haval Jolion also enjoyed a stellar month with 1038 of these Chinese SUVs finding homes. The Volkswagen T-Cross (781), Toyota Fortuner (707) and Ford EcoSport (691) also enjoyed strong sales last month. TOP 40: South Africa’s best sellers in January 2022