Top Gear TV show shifts into park: BBC confirms discontinuation

By: Double Apex The popular motoring TV show Top Gear is over. That’s the news released by the BBC UK earlier today. Production of the show has been halted 46 years since it first aired.

The news was released by the BBC’s X.com (formerly Twitter) account, as well as via an article on the BBC website that stated it has “decided to rest the UK show” citing “exceptional circumstances”. BBC's Top Gear motoring show will not return to screens for "foreseeable future" after accident involving host Freddie Flintoff https://t.co/xXcFLCNwvp — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 21, 2023 This follows on from an accident that took place during filming at the show’s Dunsfold Aerodrome base last year. Former England cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was hurt while filming a segment for the show. He reportedly sustained “life-altering” injuries, though no info was released by the BBC about the extent. Flintoff recently reached a settlement with the BBC, reportedly worth £9m. Flintoff hosted the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time a presenter was injured. Former presenter Richard Hammond suffered two major accidents, one of which left him in a coma. Popular Trio The most recent hosts took over from Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. The former hosts were as popular as they were controversial. Clarkson was, undoubtedly, and still is a divisive figure with strong opinions about motoring and politics. The latter often landing him in hot water. Clarkson left the show and the BBC after punching a producer.