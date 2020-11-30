Toyota Agya: Pricing and standard features versus rivals

JOHANNESBURG - Last week Toyota announced its new entry-level contender, the Agya. Hailing from Indonesia and based on the Daihatsu Ayla, the Toyota Agya replaces the European-sourced Aygo, and the newcomer is slightly larger. However, its most impressive attribute - on paper at least - is how well appointed it is. Coming in at R178 600 manual form (or R182 400 if you want an audio system), the Agya packs most of the features you’d want at this level, and a few extra surprises, although there are a few notable omissions too. But as impressive as its spec sheet is, the Agya competes in a somewhat crowded marketplace, where it has to contend with everything from the Suzuki S-Presso to the Kia Picanto, and everything in between. Clockwise from top: Kia Picanto, Hyundai Atos, Datsun Go and Suzuki Ignis. But is it really better equipped than its rivals? To find out we did a spec comparison with 10 potential rivals in the entry-level segment, namely Suzuki’s S-Presso and Ignis, the Renault Kwid, Kia Picanto, Hyundai Atos and Grand i10, Datsun Go, Nissan Micra Active, Mahindra KUV100 and Peugeot 108.

Because of the Toyota’s generous equipment level, we chose the higher-specced Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid models, while further up the price ladder the lower-spec Kia Picanto and Suzuki Ignis models were selected as they were closest in price to the Agya.

The Agya is the only car in the segment with push-button start (assuming that’s even a selling point to you), and is the cheapest car to come with alloy wheels as standard. It also comes with LED headlights, as well as front and rear spoilers and colour coded mirrors. While hubcaps and the general ‘rental spec’ look is the norm at this end of the market, the Agya trumps its rivals when it comes to sporty visual kit.

However, the little Toyota does fall behind when the conversation shifts to cabin features. The audio system, for instance, does not have touchscreen functionality - which also means no Android Auto or CarPlay.

These features are, however, part of the deal if you buy a Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Atos, Renault Kwid, Datsun Go, Mahindra KUV K6+, Hyundai Grand i10 and Peugeot 108. The Toyota does at least offer on-board WiFi and remote services through the Toyota Connect package.

Like the Kwid, S-Presso and Go, the Toyota Agya also lacks height-adjustment for the steering wheel, which could impact on driving comfort if you’re not happy with its positioning.

When it comes to safety, the Agya is on par with most rivals, offering dual front airbags, ABS brakes and Isofix anchorages. However, it’s the Peugeot 108 that takes safety to the next level, as the only car in this comparison to feature stability control as well as side and curtain airbags. It is the most expensive contender, however, at R194 900.

Service plans and warranties

Most cars in this comparison have a service plan as standard, however the Toyota’s two-service/20 000km offering is not the most generous in class, beating only the Hyundai models’ one-year/15 000km plan. The most generous offerings come from Nissan (three-years/90 000km) and Peugeot (five-year/100 000km).

As for warranty coverage, the most impressive is Kia’s five-year coverage with no limit on mileage, although Suzuki comes a close second with its five-year/200 000 promotional mechanical warranty - and let’s face it, most buyers are not going to exceed that mileage in five years. Also noteworthy is the six-year/150 000km coverage you get with a Nissan or Datsun, and the five-year/150 000km warranty that the Renault Kwid is sold with. Hyundai too, offers a five-year/150 000km warranty, although the drivetrain is covered for an additional two years and 50 000km.

The Peugeot’s warranty is also applicable for five years, however you only get 100 000km of coverage. Toyota’s three-year/100 000km warranty is even skimpier, although the brand’s reputation for reliability and service mean that most clients will still be inclined to trust it.

Like most of its rivals, the Toyota Agya is powered by a 1-litre normally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, and its outputs of 49kW and 89Nm are par for the course in this segment. Toyota claims a 14.6 second 0-100km/h time at the coast, and average fuel consumption is a claimed 4.8 litres per 100km.

While a five-speed manual transmission is standard, buyers can also opt for a four-speed automatic model that starts at R192 500. Most of its rivals also offer some form of automated transmission (CVT in the Datsun’s case and AMT in the Suzukis), while the Hyundai Atos, Mahindra KUV and Nissan Micra are only available with manual transmission.

