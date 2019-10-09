The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium also includes component suppliers such as Bosch.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - British chip technology firm Arm Holdings is joining with General Motors and Toyota to establish common computing systems for self-driving cars, an effort the companies hope will speed development of the technology. Arm supplies the underlying technology for the processors found in today's smart phones but does not make chips itself. Its ties to the automotive industry go back to the late 1990s, when carmakers began to add computer chips to vehicles for functions like engine control and diagnostics.

On Tuesday the company said it was helping to create the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium, or AVCC, along with the two carmakers and industry suppliers Bosch, Denso and Continental.

With car and tech companies working on self-driving vehicles, analysts expect the number of chips in cars to expand. But the current test vehicles being used to develop self-driving software are using the same kind of large, electricity-hungry chips found in data centers. Across the industry, chip firms and carmakers agree that the power diet and size of the gear must be cut drastically to fit into cars for the general public, to perhaps a tenth or less the levels of current systems.

"I just came back from trips in the US and China and had the opportunity to ride in four different types of autonomous vehicles. They were great prototype platforms for proving the software, but when I asked to look at the electronics powering these vehicles, it literally was servers in trunks," Chet Babla, Arm's vice president of automotive, told Reuters in an interview. "We've got a long way to go."