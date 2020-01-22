WASHINGTON - Toyota announced on Tuesday that it will recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because of an electronic defect that could result in airbags not deploying in crashes.
The recall, which includes 2.9 million US vehicles, covers 2011-2019 Corolla, 2011-2013 Matrix, 2012-2018 Avalon and 2013-2018 Avalon Hybrid vehicles, and is tied to a report of one fatal crash. We are currently awaiting feedback on whether any South African vehicles are involved.
The recalled vehicles may have an electronic control unit that does not have adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in crashes, which could lead to incomplete or non-deployment of the airbags. It could also impede the operation of seat-belt pretensioners.
In April, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) expanded a probe into 12.3 million potentially defective airbags covering a number of car companies, including the vehicles Toyota is recalling.
NHTSA said in April that it had identified two frontal crash events, including one fatal crash "involving Toyota products where (electrical overstress) is suspected as the likely cause" of airbags not deploying. Both involved newer Corolla models.