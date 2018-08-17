Ever since the ‘facts’ about Chuck Norris got the world chuckling more than a decade ago, marketers have been trying to get in on the action. Easily one of the best attempts took place right here in South Africa, when General Motors erected a big billboard on the N1 in Joburg simply stating that “Chuck drives an Isuzu”.

It seems the Chuck hype never really died down, even in his home country where Chuck Norris recently agreed to star in an advert for the Toyota Tacoma, which is the US market equivalent of the Hilux.

In the ad, Chuck signs the fender of a fan’s Tacoma and the bakkie suddenly gains his ‘superpowers’, after which it pulls off a bunch of ‘heroic’ stunts, including fetching a kid’s ball from a tree and winning a game of chess. Because brains count just as much as brawn these days.

In the end, the ‘super bakkie’ has officially made Chuck redundant.

Cheesy or funny? You be the judge.

For old time’s sake, here are a few ‘facts’ about Chuck Norris:

-When Chuck peels onions, the onions cry

-Chuck can kill two stones with one bird

-When Chuck stares at the sun, the sun flinches

-Superman owns a pair of Chuck Norris pyjamas

-Before the bogeyman goes to bed, he first checks for Chuck Norris under his bed

-When ghosts sit around a campfire, they tell Chuck Norris stories

-Chuck Norris narrates Morgan Freeman’s life

-Chuck can slam a revolving door