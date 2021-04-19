Toyota bZ4X Concept ushers in new electric era for the company
SHANGHAI AUTO SHOW - Toyota is planning to introduce 15 electric vehicles globally by 2025, bringing the Japanese carmaker a step closer to achieving carbon neutrality before 2050.
The bZ4X Concept, revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, shows the way forward for Toyota’s future electric car line-up. Toyota says there will be a production version of this car, developed in conjunction with Subaru “drawing on the specific skills and experience of each company”.
The vehicle is built around a new TNGA modular platform that was developed specifically for battery vehicles. Thanks to its long wheelbase, cabin space is said to be on par with a D-segment sedan, in spite of its compact dimensions.
Inside we see a motorsport-inspired, drive-by-wire ‘yoke’ steering wheel, which forms part of a ‘Drive Module’ designed to give the driver a sense of direct connection with the road.
The vehicle features electric motors on the front and rear axles to allow for all-wheel drive capability. There’s no word yet on what kind of range the new model will offer.
The bZ4X forms part of a much larger cleaner-energy strategy for Toyota. The company plans to increase the number of electrified models that it offers to around 70 from today’s 55.
“The Toyota bZ4X Concept is a vehicle that is more than just a means of transport; serving also as a comfortable and connected space where people can enjoy spending time together when making a journey,” Toyota says.
“The ‘bZ’ is an acronym for ‘beyond Zero’, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to not only achieving zero carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, but also going beyond to realise new benefits for the environment, for individuals and for society as a whole.”