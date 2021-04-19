Toyota bZ4X Concept ushers in new electric era for the company

SHANGHAI AUTO SHOW - Toyota is planning to introduce 15 electric vehicles globally by 2025, bringing the Japanese carmaker a step closer to achieving carbon neutrality before 2050.

The bZ4X Concept, revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, shows the way forward for Toyota’s future electric car line-up. Toyota says there will be a production version of this car, developed in conjunction with Subaru “drawing on the specific skills and experience of each company”.

The vehicle is built around a new TNGA modular platform that was developed specifically for battery vehicles. Thanks to its long wheelbase, cabin space is said to be on par with a D-segment sedan, in spite of its compact dimensions.

Inside we see a motorsport-inspired, drive-by-wire ‘yoke’ steering wheel, which forms part of a ‘Drive Module’ designed to give the driver a sense of direct connection with the road.

The vehicle features electric motors on the front and rear axles to allow for all-wheel drive capability. There’s no word yet on what kind of range the new model will offer.