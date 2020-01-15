AMSTERDAM - To build a compact car line-up these days without some kind of SUV variant is simply suicidal for a car company, so there’s no surprise in the news that Toyota’s recently-announced new-generation Yaris will be joined by a new compact SUV. Going up against the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Volkswagen T-Cross, the compact pavement hopper will share the company’s new GA-B architecture with the Yaris, but judging by the teaser image that you see above, the SUV will have its own unique design.

In fact, the teaser leads us to believe that it could boast a somewhat daring design, taking influence from both the CH-R and new-generation Rav4.

“This model will add to the success of Yaris in Europe and together, we expect these vehicles will account for around thirty percent of the Toyota sales volume in Europe by 2025,” said Toyota’s regional VP Matt Harrison.

“You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own.”