Toyota Crown SUV rendered ahead of 15 July reveal

International - The next-generation Toyota Crown, which is set to spawn a crossover variant, has attracted a lot of attention on the internet. Toyota is apparently planning to reveal it to the world on 15 July, but recent leaked patent images have already given us a good idea of how it looks, and now this new rendering that was shared with us by automotive website TopElectricSUV, gives us an even clearer picture.

While the front end of the newcomer is inspired by the bZ4X electric car, the large body appears to be a fusion of sedan, coupe and SUV. Reports out of Japan speculate that the vehicle will measure nearly five metres in length, making it almost as long as the Land Cruiser 300. But, as the pictures make obvious, this will be far more of an on-road crossover than a bundu bashing SUV, and it’s likely to be based around the TNGA-L rear-wheel drive platform that underpins the current Lexus LS.

Reuters reports that the new Crown will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants. And whereas the current Crown is sold only in Japan and selected Asian markets, it is rumoured that the new crossover model will be offered in major world markets, including the US. IOL Motoring