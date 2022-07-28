Toyota GR Yaris available again as South Africa gets new allocation

Johannesburg - The GR Toyota Yaris needs no introduction to enthusiasts, who appreciate its rally-bred technology that sets it apart from regular ‘hot hatches’. The GR Yaris was first launched locally last year in a limited batch that quickly sold out, and following strong demand for the performance hatch in markets around the world the carmaker has increased production, allowing Toyota South Africa to secure a second allocation of cars, albeit in limited numbers once again.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, whereas the Toyota GR Yaris was previously available in standard and ‘Rally’ specification guises, only the latter will be available in the new allocation. It’s priced at R761 200, representing a price increase of R45 600 over last year’s model. For the record, the standard version that’s no longer available cost R606 600 in 2021. The 2022 GR Yaris is mostly the same as before, although specification has been bolstered with the addition of a reverse camera and rear park distance control. As before, the GR Yaris is powered by a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine that produces 198kW at 6500rpm and 360Nm between 3000 and 4600rpm. The engine features direct injection as well as a single-scroll ball-bearing turbocharger and a large intercooler.

Power goes to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a fully variable all-wheel drive system. Owners can toggle between various 4WD modes to find their ideal ratio, with Normal Mode offering a 60:40 front-to-rear split, Sport mode dialling it up to 30:70 and Track Mode creating a base setting of 50:50 to ensure fast, competitive driving. Furthermore, the GR Yaris Rally is fitted with Torsen limited-slip diffs on both the front and rear axles and the vehicle rolls on 18-inch BBS alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4s tyres. Cabin amenities include sports seats, upholstered in a leather and Alcantara combination, as well as dual-zone climate control, Heads-up Display, and a six-speaker touchscreen infotainment system. Clients can also opt for a ‘TTS’ package that adds Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System, Lane Trace Assist and Automatic High Beam.

Story continues below Advertisement