Toyota Hiace Ses’fikile taxi receives new crash-avoidance features

Johannesburg - The Toyota Hiace Ses’fikile minibus is the backbone of South Africa’s taxi industry, and the manufacturer has just made it a little safer with the addition of new active safety features that aim to prevent accidents.

For the first time ever, the locally-produced Hiace model (which used to be called the Quantum) is being offered with Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Assist Control. The ABS braking system, which was already standard, is now complemented by Brake Assist.