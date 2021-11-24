Toyota Hiace Ses’fikile taxi receives new crash-avoidance features
Johannesburg - The Toyota Hiace Ses’fikile minibus is the backbone of South Africa’s taxi industry, and the manufacturer has just made it a little safer with the addition of new active safety features that aim to prevent accidents.
For the first time ever, the locally-produced Hiace model (which used to be called the Quantum) is being offered with Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Assist Control. The ABS braking system, which was already standard, is now complemented by Brake Assist.
The safety upgrade also includes the fitment of Emergency Brake Signal, which flashes the taillights to warn other road users. The changes are rounded off by a new hooter design, which Toyota says enhances durability.
As before, the Toyota Hiace Ses'fikile 16-seater is available with a choice of two engines, these being a normally aspirated 2.7-litre four cylinder unit and a 2.5-litre D-4D turbodiesel. Both models are sold with a six-service/60 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.
Toyota Hiace Ses’fikile pricing:
2.7 petrol 16-seater - R478 500
2.5 diesel 16-seater - R508 300