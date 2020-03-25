Toyota Hilux to get perkier 2.8 engine with upcoming facelift - report

It might not feel like it, but the current Toyota Hilux has already been on sale for four years, and that means a midlife nip and tuck is due.

That could happen as early as this year, according to a new report out of Australia. Citing dealer sources, CarAdvice reports that a facelifted Hilux range, complete with new features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, is set to launch in Australia in July or August.

At this stage there is no word on when the model would reach South African shores as our models are built here and Australia’s Hilux bakkies are sourced from Thailand, but the SA versions do tend to mirror the Thai equivalents in most aspects so it’s inevitable that local models will eventually be upgraded in a similar fashion.

According to CarAdvice, the Hilux is set to receive a “tougher” looking front end design, but the biggest news for local fans is the likely upgrade of the current 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine.

CarAdvice reports that the motor is due to receive a major overhaul, and this will include a power increase, although exact figures are not known at this stage. For the record, the current 2.8 TD produces 130kW and 450Nm, which falls behind some rivals such as the Nissan Navara 2.3D and the next-generation Isuzu D-Max 3.0, both of which produce 140kW and 450Nm.