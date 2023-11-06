Toyota just built its 300 millionth vehicle. These are its top sellers at present

88 years and two months after its first vehicle crossed the assembly line, Toyota Motor Corporation has produced its 300 millionth vehicle globally. Of these 180.52 million have been produced in its home market of Japan while 119.6 million were built abroad, according to cumulative sales figures deemed correct at the end of September 2023.

Toyota’s best seller globally is the Corolla family, which has accounted for over 53 million units over the years. The Corolla is still the company’s top seller, if you include sales of the more recenly introduced Corolla Cross, and it’s also the best selling vehicle range in the world. The family of vehicles accounted for over 1.5 million sales in 2022, although the Rav4 was the most popular individual model, with 1,016,000 sales recorded according to Jato Dynamics. The Camry (673,000) and Hilux (632,000) were the runners up in the Toyota family in 2022, and also the fifth and sixth best-selling vehicle models in the world. The Hilux is of course the brand’s top performer in the local market - click here to see the latest SA sales figures.

Last year Toyota sold around 10.48 million vehicles globally, making it the world’s largest carmaker. South Africa accounted for 132,035 of those sales in 2022, which was enough to ensure its 43rd year of market leadership, and an overall market share of 24.9%. While 300 million units is a significant milestone, Toyota has yet to become the world’s most prolific car producer, owing to the fact that other automotive giants have a longer history.

General Motors, for instance, sold its 500 000th vehicle in 2015, while Ford announced its 350 millionth unit back in 2012. Given that the Blue Oval sells about four to five million units per year, the 400 millionth unit can’t be far off. While the latter two auto giants have been operating since the first decade of the 20th century, Toyota produced its first vehicle in August 1935, a Model G1 truck built by Toyota Automatic Loom Works Ltd, which later became Toyota Industries Corporation. “This history did not just start when they built the first car. The founding members repeatedly tried and failed, continually building prototypes, and their efforts led to the Toyota of today,” said Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda.

“Toyota has faced danger time and again to this point. Each time, what has saved us are the customers who love Toyota cars. I think the number of cars tells the stories of our customers, and the customers who have chosen Toyota cars to be their partners through their own stories are what allow us to continue making cars to this day.” Toyota President Koji Sato thanked the company’s employees for having helped the company overcome numerous production challenges in the past few years. “Recent years alone have seen natural disasters like the Great East Japan Earthquake, and unpredictable events like fires, or the Covid-19 pandemic, and chip shortages.