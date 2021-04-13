Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s new V6 diesel engine to produce 230kW - report

JAPAN - It’s long been rumoured that Toyota’s upcoming Land Cruiser 300 was destined to get a new 3.3-litre turbodiesel engine, but now we also have an idea of how powerful it might be, thanks to new reports out of Japan.

According to Japanese website Creative311, which cited dealer contacts, the new 3.3-litre engine will produce in the region of 230kW and 687Nm, and it will be paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Keep in mind, however, that Toyota has yet to officially confirm any of this.

The new ‘Cruiser will also reportedly be offered in some markets with a Lexus-sourced 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine that’s good for 313kW and 589Nm. Mild hybrid variants are on the cards too, Creative311 said.

But will we ever see the new 3.3 V6 diesel in a Raptor-rivalling Hilux GR? That remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a dream come true for many bakkie fans.

The Land Cruiser 300 is expected to be revealed around mid-year and it will replace the current Land Cruiser 200 model, which is the largest in the series.