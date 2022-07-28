Toyota leads global vehicle sales in first half of 2022

Tokyo - Toyota led global vehicle sales in the first half of 2022, beating Volkswagen for the third consecutive year, despite a global chip crunch and Covid-19-related constraints, official figures showed on Thursday. The Japanese carmaker reported selling around 5.14 million vehicles globally in the reporting period, including sales by Daihatsu and Hino.

Story continues below Advertisement

This, however, marked the first decline in two years and was a 6 percent decline from Toyota's figures from a year earlier. Toyota's drop in sales was rooted in the carmaker lowering global production for the first time in two years by 3.8 percent to 5.10 million units, although the global chip crunch affected Toyota less than other major carmakers. "Sales volume has never been our top priority. We will continue to prioritise safety and quality and strive to make better cars," a Toyota official was quoted as saying.

Toyota's domestic sales took a hit, however, owing to a parts supply shortage, slumping 18.1 percent to 954 173 units, with local production falling 7.7 percent to 1.74 million units. The carmaker also saw its overseas sales fall 2.8 percent to 4.18 million vehicles. Its production overseas increased however by 5.6 percent to 3.35 million units, marking a record high for the first half-year period. This, the figures showed, was owing to the company's broader production capacity in China. Toyota's global sales in June, excluding those of Daihatsu and Hino, meanwhile, dropped 3.2 percent from a year earlier, to 817,321 units, while its worldwide output was down 4.6 percent to 793 378 cars, the figures also showed.

Story continues below Advertisement