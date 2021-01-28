Toyota overtakes VW in global car sales race for the first time in five years

TOKYO - Toyota reclaimed the title of world's top-selling car manufacturer in 2020, according to data released by the company on Thursday, pushing Volkswagen into second place for the first time in five years.

Toyota said it had sold 9.53 million vehicles around the world last year, overtaking the 9.3 million sales made by its German rival.

The Japanese giant took the lead despite a decline in global sales of more than 10 percent as the motor industry suffered the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic... Toyota was able to continue corporate activities through comprehensive implementation of various infection prevention measures, and by working together with partners including suppliers and dealers," it said in a statement.

That was still better than the more than 15 percent drop in sales Volkswagen announced earlier this month.