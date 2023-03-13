Toyota reveals new Agya that’s not coming to South Africa, and there’s a GR-S version

International – Toyota of Indonesia has whipped the covers off the new Agya entry-level hatchback, and it’s a car that probably almost came to South Africa. The current Toyota Agya is sold in South Africa as the brand’s entry-level hatchback.

However, back in January Toyota SA announced that the Agya would be replaced by the Vitz, which is a rebadged Suzuki Celerio that will only be offered in this country. The new Toyota Agya that you see here, then, is the car that likely would have come here had Toyota SA not extended its partnership with Maruti Suzuki. It has nothing in common with the Vitz that we’re getting, apart from the fact that it is also the product of badge engineering, with the donor car in this case being the Daihatsu Ayla. But the new Agya could be somewhat more spirited than its predecessor, in terms of its looks at least, as Toyota is now offering a GR-Sport version for the first time.

As per the usual GR-S recipe there are no engine modifications to speak of, with power coming from a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 65kW. However, this engine, which is now standard in the Agya in Indonesia, is still an upgrade over the 1.0-litre motor that we get over here. Power goes to the front wheels through a CVT gearbox with ‘Dynamic Paddle Shift’. The Agya GR-Sport does however receive a unique motorsport-inspired exterior and interior styling package, as well as suspension upgrades to deliver a sportier ride. The Agya’s cabin has been given a complete makeover and now includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that juts out of the dash top. Other feature highlights include LED headlights, smart entry, wireless phone charging and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.