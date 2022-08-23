Toyota Sienta revealed in Japan as ultra-compact seven-seater

Tokyo - Toyota has launched its third-generation Sienta in Japan and the newcomer remains true to the philosophy of cramming a seven-seat interior into compact exterior dimensions. Toyota hasn’t yet announced its plans for this vehicle in other international markets, but we suspect that a South African introduction is unlikely given that we already have the Suzuki-sourced Toyota Rumion at the affordable end of the seven-seater market.

While retaining its compact dimensions, the new Toyota Sienta is more practical than ever, now based on the company’s TNGA-B architecture. Electrically-powered hands-free dual sliding doors provide access to the rear of the cabin, with their opening height now expanded to 1200mm. Toyota has also thought of the food and drink spills that come with family life and, to cope with that, the Sienta has water- and oil-repellent fabric seat covers with deodorising. Other features include sunshades for the rear seats, which are installed in the sliding doors, as well as a ceiling air circulator, smartphone pockets on the front seatbacks and a hook on the driver’s seat for hanging shopping bags.

As a further boon for city life, the vehicle’s compact size allows for a minimum turning radius of just 5 metres. Power comes from Toyota’s 1.5-litre Dynamic Force Engine hybrid system, which pairs with a CVT gearbox with 10 built-in steps. Toyota claims a fuel consumption figure of 28.8km per litre (3.47 l/100km) on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle is also available through a Kinto One car subscription service, which includes insurance and other car-related monthly expenses that younger buyers feel burdened with.