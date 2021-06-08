Toyota South Africa launches FiveDrives campaign to rev up interest in GR Yaris
GQEBERHA - The Toyota GR Yaris needs no introduction - this WRC-inspired hot hatch has set the International motoring media landscape ablaze with its combination of analogue driving dynamics, 'retro' H-pattern manual transmission, driver-selectable AWD and throaty turbocharged 'three-pot' engine.
In anticipation of the car's local launch, Toyota South Africa and Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) have partnered up, to provide enthusiasts a sneak peak of the newcomer's dynamic abilities.
The FIVEDRIVES campaign combines five Iconic locations across South Africa with five TGRSA ambassadors - putting the GR Yaris through its paces, while giving the motoring public their 'off-the-cuff' feedback on the vehicle.
Part 1: Aldo Scribante & Michael van Rooyen
The iconic Aldo Scribante Raceway located in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), played backdrop to the first instalment of the FIVEDRIVES campaign. With multiple high-speed sweeps, off-camber kinks and a fast, flowing design, Aldo Scribante is an excellent test of a vehicle's chassis, transitional behaviour and 'off-corner' grip.
Michael van Rooyen is no stranger to speed, usually found behind the wheel of the TGRSA Corolla Global Touring Car (GTC), high-speed grip-driving is the "Rustenburg Rocket's" speciality.
Follow us for part two of this video series featuring the 2021 Toyota GR Yaris in the hands of another Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa ambassador at a different iconic location in Mzansi.