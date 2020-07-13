Toyota Supra GRMN flagship to get BMW M4 engine - report

With its outlandish styling and surprisingly strong performance, Toyota’s reincarnated (albeit BMW-built) Supra has in many ways proven to be a worthy successor to its iconic ancestors.

Still, many fans have been waiting for a version that has the very best of BMW’s genes - an M powered equivalent of course - and it looks like that might just be in the pipeline.

According to Best Car , Toyota is planning to introduce a GRMN version of the Supra featuring the heart of the new BMW M3 and M4. The Japanese website also quoted Supra engineering chief Tetsuya Tada as saying that the company had to fight hard to get this engine as BMW’s M Division had initially been reluctant.

However, those hoping to get their hands on the Supra GRMN have a bit of a wait on their hands, with GR Toyota only planning to launch it in 2023, Best Car says, and they’ll have to act fast to secure one as only 200 examples are set to be produced.

So how much power are we looking at?