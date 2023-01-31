Toyota tops global sales charts once again

Tokyo - Toyota was the world's top-selling carmaker in 2022, retaining its lead over German rival Volkswagen for the third year, company data showed on Monday. Despite the chip shortage and Covid-related supply chain disruption, Toyota and its subsidiaries sold nearly 10.5 million vehicles last year, around the same as in 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

In comparison, Volkswagen Group - which held the top spot until 2020 when it was overtaken by Toyota - sold 8.3 million units last year, an annual drop of seven percent. Toyota did not state which models were its best sellers in 2022, but in 2021 the Rav4 was the company’s top model, narrowly outselling the Corolla with 1.13 million sales versus 1.10m. Following the rollout of the Corolla Cross in 2022, it will be interesting to see if the Corolla nameplate clawed back its traditional position at the top. "Despite the impact of production constraints caused by the spread of Covid-19, increased demand for semiconductors, and other factors, global sales were at the same level year-on-year as a result of solid demand centred around Asia," the Japanese car giant said.

In 2022, Toyota sold 2.7 million electrified vehicles, around five percent more than the previous year. The vast majority of those - 2.6 million - were hybrid models. Toyota pioneered hybrid cars, but some critics say the company has been slow to make the shift to battery-powered engines even as demand soars for low-emission automobiles. A year ago, Toyota hiked its targets for the sector and announced it would roll out 30 battery-powered electric models by the end of the decade.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mio Kato, an analyst at Lightstream Research who publishes on Smartkarma, told AFP that Toyota was likely to keep its top-selling crown in the near term. "In terms of the actual volumes, it will still be difficult for Volkswagen or General Motors to surpass Toyota easily because both are under more pressure in China with their internal combustion engine business," he said. Electric-only carmakers like China's BYD will one day pose "a genuine threat" to Toyota, he said, because they have strong battery technology and "more experience and better branding" with EVs.

Story continues below Advertisement