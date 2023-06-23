Toyota Vellfire revealed in Japan as bold, luxurious and powerful people mover

Tokyo - Toyota has pulled the wraps off its fourth-generation Alphard and Vellfire in Japan and the luxury vans boast bold styling and luxurious appointments. Now Built on the TNGA modular platform, which is said to improve rigidity by 50%, the new Toyota models are also related to the Lexus LM that was revealed back in April.

They certainly have a unique presence, with their gigantic grilles, swooping fenders and ‘shark fin’ rear sliding door design. The new models were designed for global markets, although it remains to be seen whether they’ll come to South Africa. Toyota aimed for greater differentiation between the Alphard and Vellfire twins with this generation, with the latter receiving an exclusive new Z Premier specification grade as well as unique suspension tuning and a more powerful engine. This comes in the form of a 2.4-litre turbopetrol motor that produces 205kW and 430Nm, pairing with an eight-speed autobox.

The Vellfire also comes with an exclusive Front Performance Brace that improves body rigidity. Toyota Alphard The Alphard, as the more rational choice, comes with a hybrid drivetrain that pairs a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine to an electric motor for a system output of 184kW. Both models are available in front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive formats. Despite their upright MPV proportions Toyota refers to the Alphard and Vellfire as “ultra spacious luxury saloons”, and their seating arrangements certainly appear limo-like.

The vehicles seat six occupants in three rows, and those in the middle get captain’s chairs complete with large armrests. Flashier versions also have built-in touchscreen control modules for the middle occupants, who sit in upgraded chairs with fold-out footrests, which really wouldn’t look out of place in a Business Class air cabin. The MPVs are packed with convenience features, including new retractable steps that emerge around 220mm above ground when the sliding doors open, allowing for easier access to the vehicle. Occupants can also look forward to a large moonroof with individual shades for the left and right sides, as well as Toyota’s first-ever pull-down side sunshades.