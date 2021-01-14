Transport Department clarifies licence expiration date extension

DURBAN – The Department of Transport has clarified the terms and conditions on which driving licence renewals are based. A backlog has built up at licensing offices across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the department has therefore extended driving licence expiration dates.

However, only the period for driving licence cards renewals has been extended, not vehicle licence discs.

“The Department of Transport clarifies to the public that the Government Gazette of the 30th of November 2020 announcing the extension of licences did not include vehicle licences/licence discs,” the department said last week.

It said all learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits that expired from March 26, 2020, to December 31, 2020, are deemed valid for a grace period ending on August 31, 2021.

The department urged residents to use the extension to their advantage and either update or obtain their driving licence for the first time.