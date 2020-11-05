Two arrested for hijacking in which motorist was stabbed in the back

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested two men who they claim stabbed a motorist as he waited for his girlfriend in the city centre, before escaping with his Nissan Micra.

The incident took place on October 24, but the suspects, both 26, were only arrested for attempted carjacking and attempted murder in the early hours of Thursday, Johannesburg central SAPS spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele said.

“It is alleged that suspects attempted to hijack a 36-year-old male driving a silver grey Nissan Micra at the corner of President and Delvers streets on the 24th of October 2020 at 23:00,” Mbele said.

“The victim was standing outside his car busy on the cellphone while waiting for his girlfriend. One suspect jumped into his car and his accomplice stabbed him twice at the back.”

The suspects drove away in the Micra, but after a few metres, the engine cut off, leaving the robbers stranded.