Johannesburg - Uber is rolling out a safety toolkit for riders and drivers across 38 countries, including South Africa. Over the next few weeks, it will be rolled out to the millions of riders, drivers and delivery partners using the app.

Since launching the app, Uber has allowed users to report any issues to a safety team. With the introduction of new safety features, the company aims to double down on safety.

The toolkit’s features include: an emergency button, which allows you to connect directly to private emergency services and security response when needed through a third-party private security supplier; trusted contacts, which enables riders to designate five friends or family members as “trusted contacts” and, with a single tap, share their trip information; a safety centre, which helps you find information on some of the key existing safety tools in the app; and speed alerts, which warn both drivers and delivery partners to maintain a safe speed within the posted speed limits.

There will be a phased roll-out of these safety features; not all riders, drivers and delivery partners will have access to the features immediately.

