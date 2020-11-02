Upgradable to BMW’s new driving simulator enables more efficient and accurate testing in virutal world
Today, Ansible Motion can confirm that BMW Group has upgraded to its new, class-leading Delta S3 driving simulator to acquire more accurate and representative data to develop, refine and validate the latest vehicles and technologies virtually. Ansible Motion’s compact, lightweight class-leading Delta S3 simulator will ensure BMW Group can do more representative testing in a virtual world.
Ansible Motion, a trusted specialist in Driver-in-the-Loop (DIL) vehicle simulation technology for over ten years, has made numerous improvements to its third generation Delta DIL to create a tool specifically for engineers to deliver class-leading dynamics, immersion and motion.
Eschewing legacy hexapod and gaming motion platforms that struggle to replicate the feeling drivers need in situations such as simultaneous braking and turning, Ansible Motion has expanded the range and fidelity of its patented S3 motion base.
Offering a true six degrees of freedom with fully independent surge, sway and yaw as well as heave, pitch and roll, BMW Group’s engineers will benefit from the S3’s larger motion space, with four metres travel in surge and sway and greater than 360° yaw travel.
For motorsport applications, the Delta S3 ensures motions can be sustained for longer durations guaranteeing more realistic experiences such as long cornering or sustained G-forces. Thanks to its ability to accelerate quickly and to its highly dynamic manoeuvres, the S3 is ideal for EV powertrain and torque mapping, all while satisfying the response time demands of professional development drivers.
With an emphasis on providing the most immersive environment, BMW Group’s new vision system will be upgraded to include LED projectors to recreate a vivid experience, with stunning graphics from rFpro.
The Delta S3 has a lightweight construction and low overall height so that, despite the class leading dynamics, it can be mounted without floor reinforcements, minimising associated installation costs and time. Flexibility to enable different vehicle programmes to use the simulator is assured thanks to Ansible Motion’s Quick-Change System (QCS) which allows vehicle cabins or cockpits to be switched over in under 20 minutes.
“We are extremely proud to collaborate with BMW Group’s respected engineers to deliver, a DIL simulator specified for its needs both today and in the future,” says Kia Cammaerts, founder of Ansible Motion. “When we developed the Delta S3 it was intended to be integrated into automotive development programmes to enable virtual validation, meaning that our customers can devote efforts otherwise used to do real-world, physical testing and utilise that time for developing better cars.”