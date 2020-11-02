Upgradable to BMW’s new driving simulator enables more efficient and accurate testing in virutal world

Today, Ansible Motion can confirm that BMW Group has upgraded to its new, class-leading Delta S3 driving simulator to acquire more accurate and representative data to develop, refine and validate the latest vehicles and technologies virtually. Ansible Motion’s compact, lightweight class-leading Delta S3 simulator will ensure BMW Group can do more representative testing in a virtual world.

Ansible Motion, a trusted specialist in Driver-in-the-Loop (DIL) vehicle simulation technology for over ten years, has made numerous improvements to its third generation Delta DIL to create a tool specifically for engineers to deliver class-leading dynamics, immersion and motion.

Eschewing legacy hexapod and gaming motion platforms that struggle to replicate the feeling drivers need in situations such as simultaneous braking and turning, Ansible Motion has expanded the range and fidelity of its patented S3 motion base.

Offering a true six degrees of freedom with fully independent surge, sway and yaw as well as heave, pitch and roll, BMW Group’s engineers will benefit from the S3’s larger motion space, with four metres travel in surge and sway and greater than 360° yaw travel.

For motorsport applications, the Delta S3 ensures motions can be sustained for longer durations guaranteeing more realistic experiences such as long cornering or sustained G-forces. Thanks to its ability to accelerate quickly and to its highly dynamic manoeuvres, the S3 is ideal for EV powertrain and torque mapping, all while satisfying the response time demands of professional development drivers.