Urus SUV still by far the best-selling Lamborghini model

BOLOGNA, ITALY - Although 2020 was a torrid year for almost all car manufacturers, the ‘haves’ were still out in full buying force and some of the more prestigious manufacturers still recorded impressive sales figures.

Although Lamborghini’s overall sales for 2020 were nine percent down on the previous year - largely due to the 70-day production shutdown during Italy’s strict lockdown earlier in the year - the company managed to claw back in the second half of the year and post an all-time six-month sales record.

Looking at the individual model sales, the Urus SUV was still by far the most popular Lamborghini model in 2020, accounting for 4391 of the company’s total sales of 7430 units for the year - or 59 percent.

Lamborghini Huracan.

Following in a distant second was the V10 Huracan, which achieved 2193 sales, while the V12 Aventador accounted for the remaining 846 sales.

The US accounted for the bulk of Lamborghini sales, with Americans buying up 2224 cars in total, while Germany was second, with 607 sales, followed by China (604), Japan (600), the UK (517) and Italy (347).