US lawmaker blames GTA5 for increase in hijackings, calls for game to be banned

CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker wants to see 'Grand Theft Auto' banned after a number of carjackings in the US state.

Democratic State Representative Marcus Evans has claimed there has been multiple "violent car thefts, robberies and general criminal activity" and believes the popular video game is to blame.

Evans said: "'Grand Theft Auto' and other violent video games are getting in the minds of our young people and perpetuating the normalcy of carjacking. Carjacking is not normal and carjacking must stop ... The bill would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we're suffering from in our communities."

And community activist Early Walker also believes the game is to blame.

He added: "Representative Evans and I have researched and concluded that these very young offenders of carjacking are greatly influenced by the Grand Theft Auto video game.