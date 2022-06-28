Used double cab bakkies: Here’s how much you can save by opting for an older model

Johannesburg - Given the ever-escalating fuel prices, motorists are eager to snatch the best deal when shopping for a nearly new or used vehicle. Double cabs are one of the country’s favourite body types. So, when shopping for one of these vehicles, which option offers the better deal: nearly new or used? If one analyses data on AutoTrader, the largest motoring marketplace in South Africa, the choice soon becomes clear. ﻿AutoTrader’s live market data provides insight into car shopping trends and, analysing data pertaining to most inquired double cab bakkies during the period January to May 2022, it becomes apparent that motorists can save hundreds of thousands of rands if they’re willing to settle on a slightly older double cab with higher mileage.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Toyota Hilux was the most searched for double cab last year1. Hence, it comes as no surprise to see that it was responsible for the greatest number of nearly new (2020 and 2021 registration year) inquiries made to dealers or car owners this year. It was right up there in the used (2015 to 2019 registration year) enquiries too, clocking in second. According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, motorists can enjoy massive savings if they go the used route when purchasing South Africa’s most sold vehicle (in 2021, the Hilux was the country’s top-selling vehicle for an astounding ninth year in a row). “They can save well over R200 000 by opting for a 2018 model with around 107 660 km on the clock. This will buy a considerable amount of fuel,” he points out. The Hilux is not an isolated example. The second-most searched for double cab in the country last year, the Ford Ranger, offers buyers even more enticing savings if they’re willing to go the used route – motorists purchasing a slightly older (2017) Ranger can save almost a quarter of a million rands – while buyers of the third-most searched for double cab in 2021, namely the Volkswagen Amarok, can clock up saving of over R300 000!

It's not only the country’s most popular double cabs that offer tremendous savings. If a motorist opts for a used Dodge RAM (a rare US import) – versus a nearly new one – the saving is quite astronomical: R763 906! On the flipside, buying an older car can can be risky if you’re not careful, so always be sure to give it a thorough inspection and also enquire about its service history and any potential accident damage. Click here for 16 tips to help you avoid buying a skorokoro.