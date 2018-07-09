The downside of Durban's 'July party' weekend was that more than 100 motorists were arrested for drunk driving. File photo: Zanele Zulu / INLSA

Durban - Metro police have urged motorists to make sure there is a designated driver or use a taxi service when they are going out for drinks to avoid arrest and causing fatal accidents on the roads, after more than 100 drunk drivers were arrested at various roadblocks in ­Durban this weekend.



Metro Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said there were various roadblocks as well as stop and searches in and around Durban over a weekend that was packed with social events as the city hosted the Vodacom Durban July and more than 54 other parties and events.

“More than 100 motorists were arrested for drunk driving," he said. "This is from all roadblocks in the vicinities where there were after parties for the July on Saturday. Some drivers will appear in court today; these are the motorists who failed to come up with bail at the weekend.”

Drunk drivers were kept in cells until they were sober, he said, then they were allowed to contact their lawyers to arrange for release on bail.

“We urge drivers to arrange for designated drivers or call a cab to pick them up and get them to their destinations," he said. "We have to maintain a zero tolerance for drunk driving in Durban.”

