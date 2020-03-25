Volkswagen and Audi change logos to encourage social distancing

Wolfsburg - As social distancing becomes an everyday reality in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Volkswagen and Audi are hoping to drive the message home with 'revised' logos.

In the Volkswagen logo we see the traditionally attached ‘V’ and ‘W’ letters separated to signify the distance that we should be keeping from each other, while Audi has effectively done the same thing by de-linking the four rings that have been associated with the brand since the 1930s.

Obviously these are not permanent changes and you won’t see the revised logos on actual cars, but for now they are being used to promote the lifestyle changes that people across the globe are being asked to make.

Like most industries, the car sector is in lockdown in most regions of the world, including Europe, North and South America and South Africa.

At the time of writing there were over 420 000 cases of coronavirus reported across 196 countries, according to Reuters, with almost 19 000 deaths linked to the virus. Almost 70 000 of the coronavirus cases are in Italy, which is looking set to overtake China’s tally within days, with over 5000 new infections having been reported in the previous day alone.