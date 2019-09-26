Hamburg, Germany - Volkswagen's supervisory board and workers on Wednesday gave their backing to the carmaker's top managers a day after German prosecutors pressed charges related to the diesel emissions scandal.
Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig have charged Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, as well as non-executive Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn with stock market manipulation.
Volkswagen's supervisory board said in a statement on Wednesday that Diess and Poetsch would stay in office.
Earlier in the day, Volkswagen workers applauded Poetsch at a mass meeting of staff at the company's headquarters, according to a participant, as staff appeared to close ranks behind senior managers.
German prosecutors have accused Poetsch as well as the carmaker's current CEO Diess and former CEO Winterkorn of holding back market-moving information on rigged emissions tests four years ago, raising the prospect of more upheaval at the company as it tries to reinvent itself as a champion of clean driving.