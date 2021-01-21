Volkswagen boss Diess takes a dig at Tesla in his first-ever Tweet

SAN FRANCISCO - Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess made his debut on Twitter with light trolling of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday.

In his first tweet, he said that VW was coming after Tesla's market share and already winning the battle for buyers in Europe.

"Hello @Twitter! I'm here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues. And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk – after all, our ID.3 and e-tron have won the first markets in Europe. Looking forward to productive discussions," Diess said in his tweet.

Hello @Twitter! I’m here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues. And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk – after all, our ID.3 and e-tron have won the first markets in Europe. Looking forward to productive discussions! — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 20, 2021

The two have been friends with one another for years, with Tesla's CEO tweeting in September 2019 that Diess was "doing more than any big carmaker to go electric."

In September last year, after Musk paid a friendly visit to Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess to get a special look at VW's new upcoming electric cars, Diess drove Tesla Model Y, saying it was a "reference" car for the German automaker.