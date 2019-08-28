Wolfsburg - Volkswagen has released a picture of a Golf 8 prototype, ahead of the vehicle’s official unveiling, which is set to take place in the next few months. Although the vehicle is disguised, the camo is light enough to give us a good idea of how the new hatch will look, and if that doesn’t there are plenty of pictures of supposedly undisguised vehicles doing their rounds on the interwebs.

The eighth-generation Golf will be a real “eye-catcher” with “powerful” and “elegant” proportions, says VW’s head designer, Klaus Bischoff.

From what we can decipher, though, it still appears to be a playing-it-safe evolution of the current car, retaining a familiar silhouette as well as its characteristic slim grille, but the body does appear wider and shapelier, with wider wheel arches to boot.

Digitalised and connected

Although VW is not divulging specifics for now, the company is promising a more digitised and connected vehicle:

“The design and digital innovations launch this bestseller - of which more than 35 million have been built - into a new age: the era of electrified drives, a digitalised and connected interior world, assisted driving and online-based functions and services.

“The next generation of the Golf will shape the era with new impulses” VW concludes.

An official interior sketch revealed earlier this year, shows a completely reconfigured dashboard, with the infotainment screen now positioned at the top of the dash, where it flows into the all-digital instrument cluster.

There is no word on powertrains as yet, except for the confirmation that 48-volt mild hybrid versions will be offered for the first time.

IOL Motoring



