Volkswagen Golf R to debut on November 4, new teaser confirms

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - Volkswagen Golf R fans only have to wait another half a month to lay their eyes on the eighth-generation of their favourite hot hatch for the first time.

Volkswagen’s performance division has confirmed, through a teaser posted on the VWR Instagram page, that the new Golf R will make its global debut on Wednesday, November 4.

Although VW hasn’t furnished any new details on its flagship performance hatch as yet, it’s practically a given that the vehicle’s updated 2-litre turbopetrol engine will boast an output of around 245kW.

This information was leaked earlier this year by Instagram user Cochespias, and the post seems more legit than ever given that it correctly predicted the 180kW output of the Golf 8 GTI as well as the Clubsport version’s 221kW figure.

With 245kW on tap, the Golf R will position itself above performance hatches like the Mercedes-AMG A35 as well as the Honda Civic Type R and Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy. However, it’s still not going to be anywhere near AMG’s 310kW A45, which happens to be the most powerful four-cylinder production car in the world.